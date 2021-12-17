Kerala

Exam focus area is 60% of portion

The government has issued orders fixing the focus area for preparation of question papers for the SSLC, higher secondary and the vocational higher secondary examinations in March 2022.

The focus area has to be fixed at 60% of the total portion to be studied. Seventy per cent of the questions will be from this 60% component. Sufficient choices will be given to the extent of 50% extra marks.

This follows a proposal from the Director of General Education earlier this month. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director had also submitted guidelines for fixing the focus area. Last year, the focus area had been fixed at 40%.


