Enraged by ‘teachings’ of Jehovah’s Witnesses, says Dominic Martin

October 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dominic Martin from Thammanam in Kochi, who surrendered before the Kodakara Police in the afternoon and confessed that he planted the explosives at a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre in Kalamassery near here on Sunday morning, had in a social media post narrated the ‘reasons’ for the dastardly act.

Dominic Martin said in the social media post prior to the surrender that he was enraged at the ‘teachings’ of the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation that degraded members of other beliefs. “I was a ‘non-serious’ member of the congregation for 16 years. Six years ago, I found that their teachings were ‘anti-national’. The denomination’s leadership refused to pay heed, although I had requested them to stop this type of preaching which even exhorted children to refuse sweets and food items offered by their classmates. They also tell members of their congregation to desist from singing the national anthem. All this was nothing but equivalent to injecting poison in the minds of people, including children.”

Adult members were told not to cast their vote and not to join civil or military service. They wish death for others and teach that all but they will die. I needed to ‘react’ since I found that such teachings were a danger to society. Sadly, political parties are scared of religions and at least one person had to react against such teachings that degraded other religions and beliefs, Martin said in his post and added that he does not want to share the formula of assembling the explosives, in public interest.

