GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eloor municipality bats for coir geotextiles to strengthen banks of waterbodies

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eloor municipality has initiated work on strengthening the sides of ponds and streams using the eco-friendly coir ‘bhoovastra’ (geotextile) ahead of the monsoon.

The geotextile fabric has been laid along the sides of the nearly three-kilometre-long Panchathodu as part of the pond bank stabilisation efforts.

A. D Sujil, chairman of the civic body, said geotextile would be laid along the 12,600-sq.-ft area on both sides of the canal. The coir geotextile would offer natural strengthening in place of concrete and rubble, he said.

Coir geotextiles are loosely woven coir mats that can be used to strengthen the walls of rainwater harvesting pits and banks of ponds and streams. It will provide natural strengthening to the walls of ponds and streams by preventing soil erosion. The government supports such initiatives as the eco-friendly fibre is ideal for side wall stabilisation in all water conservation activities.

The municipal authorities hope that the method will help in checking soil erosion and preventing surface runoff. The Irrigation department had included the laying of coir geotextiles in an estimated ₹2-crore project, which included reconstruction of culverts and cleaning work along various canals.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.