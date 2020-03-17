Drive to sensitise migrants to COVID-19

Labour Department officials have started visiting migrant camps and large-scale construction sites in the district to make labourers and their employers aware of the preventive measures in place to fight COVID-19. Though no restriction has been imposed on jobs, employers will be responsible for arranging all sanitation and safety measures for their workers to comply with State-level directives.

The support of people who are fluent in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and other languages will be used to make migrant labourers aware of COVID-19 preventive measures. Leaflets prepared in various languages will be distributed among them.

“On Monday, officials mostly concentrated on workers at industrial units at Kinaloor. More such locations will be covered in the coming days,” said Joint Labour Commissioner K.M. Sunil.

He also said that employers should contact the district-level helpline in case of noticing any suspected cases. Though there has been a demand to temporarily stop large-scale construction works employing more than 100 workers, the department is yet to come up with any directive on the issue. Health Department officials too have started inspections at labour camps. Local bodies too should ensure proper surveillance in the sector and report suspected cases to the Health Department.