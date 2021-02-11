Doctors suspend stir over pay revision

The faculty of government medical colleges in the State, represented by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, has decided to freeze their on-going agitation over pay revision issues for two weeks, following talks with Health Minister K. K. Shylaja here on Wednesday.
The doctors, who had threatened to go on indefinite strike from Thursday, boycotting all hospital services, however said that they will resume their indefinite strike after a fortnight if the promises made during the talks with the Health Minister were not followed through by the government.
A statement issued by the KGMCTA said that the Health Minister has promised to strongly recommend to the government that the medical college faculty be paid the revised payscale, with allowances and arrears, with effect from July 1, 2017. It said that the committee which has been asked to study the pay revision issue of doctors is expected to submit the report in two weeks.
Election code
The KGMCTA said that the Principal Secretary (Health) has promised that these decisions will not be affected by the poll code of conduct, which is expected to be announced in the State soon.
