CPI(M) sees erosion in vote base

The CPI(M) State secretariat that met here on Friday felt that there was an erosion in the traditional vote base of the Left, and the right-wing forces succeeded in misleading a section of the faithful among them.

Without specifying the Sabarimala issue, the secretariat said in a statement here on Friday that the party would examine the situation that led to the erosion in vote base. It described the election setback as transient and resolved to go for a course correction after reviewing and detecting the lapses in electioneering from the State committee to booth committees.

The CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) approached the voters with the agenda for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and forming a secular government at the Centre.

The LDF campaign succeeded in convincing the voters the danger in the NDA government returning to power, but its benefit was reaped by the United Democratic Front (UDF). Various sections voted for the UDF thinking that the Congress would be able to form a secular government at the Centre.

The LDF could not effectively convince the voters of the state of the Congress at the national level and the need for strengthening the Left, the statement said.