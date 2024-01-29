GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) heading to political ignominy, Satheesan says at CMP meet

January 29, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A rally taken out by CMP members as part of the State conference of the party in Kochi on Sunday.

A rally taken out by CMP members as part of the State conference of the party in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Kerala government are following the policies of right-wing regimes elsewhere, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in connection with the party congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M), which refused to respond to the six allegations of corruption, was nose-diving to political ignominy. The party, which was scared of the Central investigation agencies, was afraid of organising protests against the Union government, he alleged.

CMP leader C. P. John presided. Party workers took out a march as part of the conference. The delegate session will begin at Town Hall at 11 a.m. on January 29. A seminar on whether India would become a theocratic state will be held at 11 a.m. on January 30.

