GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CPI(M) does not allow media, Opposition parties in villages controlled by it: K. Muraleedharan

Published - May 21, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Kannur

PTI

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan on Tuesday accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of not permitting media persons and Opposition members in certain villages in Kannur which were allegedly controlled by the Left party.

Reacting to a question regarding allegations by a section of the media in this regard, he particularly mentioned a village near Panoor in the district and indicated that the Congress would seek legal remedies against this. “There are a lot of party villages there (Kannur). Not only mediapersons but members of other parties are also not allowed to enter there,” he said.

He alleged that some senior leaders of the CPI(M) were behind such moves.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the Congress party would take legal steps against such practices.

“Anyway, we will make some arrangements for mediapersons to enter into party villages,” he added.

While replying to a question, he also accused the Marxist party of killing their political enemies in the State.

Martyr’s memorial

His statement comes in the wake of a controversy around the forthcoming inauguration of a martyr’s memorial honouring two individuals who lost their lives while allegedly manufacturing country bombs near Panoor nine years ago. The Left government in Kerala has sought to downplay the controversy, describing it as a local issue.

The CPI(M) faced criticism from the Congress in Kerala after reports emerged that the ruling party’s State secretary is set to inaugurate the martyr’s memorial on May 22 (Wednesday).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.