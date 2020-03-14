COVID screening at railway, bus stations

The test results of seven samples of quarantined persons in Pathanamthitta district which came out on Saturday tested negative. This is the fourth consecutive day on which no COVID-19 positive case has been reported from the district.

The district administration has decided to start screening of people for symptoms of COVID-19 at the Thiruvalla railway station and various bus stations in the district from Sunday as part of an ongoing disease prevention drive.

Migrant workers

District Collector P.B. Noohu said the migrant workers too would be subjected to screening under the auspices of various healthcare institutions in different parts of the district on Sunday.

He identified two primary contacts and seven secondary contacts of the coronavirus infected persons in the district on Saturday.

A total of 29 persons, including seven infected persons, are being quarantined at various hospitals in the district as on Saturday.Of them, 19 are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, nine at the District Hospital at Kozhencherry, and one at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla.

Four persons have been newly admitted to the isolation wards, while five others have been discharged from various hospitals in the district on Saturday.

Mr. Noohu said a total of 84 throat swab and blood samples have been sent to the Virology Laboratory at Alappuzha for clinical examination, so far. Of this, nine tested positive and 33 others negative. The test results of 37 samples are awaited.

At Pampa

The Health Department personnel deployed at Pampa have screened a total of 2,513 persons who reached Pampa since Friday in connection with the monthly rituals under way at Sabarimala.

A total of 73 persons who returned from various foreign countries have been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as on Saturday.

Forest Minister K. Raju reviewed the progress of the ongoing disease prevention drive in the district at a meeting of the officials and people’s representative held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadom near here on Saturday.