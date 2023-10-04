HamberMenu
CM condemns raid on NewsClick

October 04, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the police action against the online publishing portal NewsClick. 

In a statement here, Mr Vijayan said alternative media outlets like NewsClick focussed on subjects often ignored by the mainstream players.

Their journalists often highlighted unpalatable facts that discomfit the powers that be. The police raid on NewsClick offices was the latest episode in the institutionalised efforts to gag independent media. 

Mr. Vijayan demanded that the police review the case against NewsClick. The Central government should uphold media independence and promote independent reporting. 

The Delhi police had raided the offices of NewsClick recently and arrested its owner and editor on suspected UAPA charges. They also seized laptops and mobile phones used by NewsClick journalists.

