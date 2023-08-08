HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celebrating the legendary author of Totto-Chan

Luca, an online science portal initiated by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, is offering fans of the book a chance to reach out to its author Tetsuko Kuroyanagi on her 90th birthday on Wednesday

August 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tetsuko Kuroyanagi

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi

Ardent fans of the best-selling Japanese work Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window have something to cheer about.

Luca, an online science portal initiated by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, is offering them a chance to reach out to its author Tetsuko Kuroyanagi on the occasion of her 90th birthday on August 9 (Wednesday). They can upload the experience of reading her autobiographical memoir and wish her birthday through the link https://forms.gle/xAtmQyQFACVWArtN8.

Some of the other programmes organised to honour the legendary figure include ‘Totto Quiz’ for children and a Google meet interaction with writer Anwar Ali who translated Ms. Kuroyanagi’s literary classic into Malayalam.

“We plan to compile the birthday wishes and sent it to the Totto Foundation founded by Ms. Kuroyanagi as a mark of tribute to her,” said Riswan C, chief editor of Luca. “About 5,000 students had participated in an online quiz held as part of her 90th birthday,” he said.

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi

In a letter sent to her informing about the celebrations on her 90th birthday, the people behind Luca stated that the Malayalam translation of her book was an instant success. It went on to motivate a few generations of students, it said.

Born on August 9, 1933, Ms. Kuroyanagi is a noted Japanese actress and television personality. She was also a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Published in 1981, her memoir speaks about her life and learnings at the Tomoe Gakuen elementary school that existed in Japan during the Second World War. Sosaku Kobayashi, its founder and headmaster, had imparted unconventional education methods rooted in freedom of expression and creativity. The school was burned down following American bombing in 1945.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.