January 20, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Writer A. Khyrunnisa released The mysterious journal of Mr. Carbon Crow – The story of George, a bilingual book on a Bengal tiger that lived at the city zoo that is written by Claire le Michel, a French writer and poet, at a function at the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum on Friday. The book was released by handing over a copy to Jacob Alexander, chief veterinary surgeon, Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Eva Martin, director of Alliance Francaise, was present on the occasion.