Bobby Chemmanur to travel to Qatar with Maradona statue

November 21, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jeweller Boby Chemmanur will commence a journey from Thiruvananthapuram with a gold statue of Argentine football great Diego Maradona to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will flag off the journey at the Kerala University College in Karyavattom. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will also attend the programme. The team led by Mr. Chemmanur will travel through places including Karnataka, Goa and Mumbai before heading for Qatar by air. The journey will focus on mobilising students against drug abuse.

