BJP rally turns violent at Tanur

A rally taken out by Sangh Parivar men to celebrate the swearing-in of the BJP-led government at the Centre turned violent at Tanur here on Thursday evening. Five men, including BJP and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, were injured in the clashes. One was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with stab injuries.

The police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse the mob. A fruit shop was destroyed by the mob, and vehicles were damaged. The police said violence started when a procession taken out by the RSS and BJP men attacked a fruit shop owned by SDPI worker Shafi. Shops downed shutters when violence broke out.