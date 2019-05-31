Kerala

BJP rally turns violent at Tanur

more-in

A rally taken out by Sangh Parivar men to celebrate the swearing-in of the BJP-led government at the Centre turned violent at Tanur here on Thursday evening. Five men, including BJP and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, were injured in the clashes. One was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with stab injuries.

The police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse the mob. A fruit shop was destroyed by the mob, and vehicles were damaged. The police said violence started when a procession taken out by the RSS and BJP men attacked a fruit shop owned by SDPI worker Shafi. Shops downed shutters when violence broke out.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2019 12:18:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bjp-rally-turns-violent-at-tanur/article27357859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story