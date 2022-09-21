Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Thrissur today

Traffic Regulations on National Highway

T-shirts and decorations with the photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are on sale at a shop in Thrissur ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the district on September 22. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Thrissur district on Thursday.

District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur, Benny Behannan, T.N. Prathapan, and Ramya Haridas, MPs, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, will welcome the yatra at the Chirangara centre.

“Mr. Gandhi’s yatra provides a new hope for the youngsters. Tens of thousands of people will participate in the yatra on Thursday,” Mr. Vallur said here on Wednesday.

National leaders will participate in public meetings in Thrissur. The yatra will tour the district from September 22 to September 25. It will take a break on September 23.

On September 24, the yatra that starts from Chalakudy will reach Amballur through Kodakara by 11 a.m. It will conclude at Thekke Gopura Nada with a public meeting at 7 p.m. The yatra will be welcomed with percussion ensembles led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and other cultural programmes in Thrissur.

Mr. Gandhi will meet socio-religious leaders at Ramanilayam on September 24. He will meet cultural leaders at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. The yatra that starts from Thrissur will reach Wadakkanchery by 11 a.m. It will conclude at Vettikkattiri with a public meeting. Mr. Gandhi will meet war heroes and war widows at the Keral Institute of Local Administration.

Meanwhile, Congress workers took out a proclamation rally in Thrissur city on Wednesday.

Traffic regulations

There will be traffic regulations on National Highway 544 on September 22 and 24. Vehicles should use the track on the east side for traffic towards both sides as the west-side track will be used for the yatra, according to a Thrissur Rural police press release. There will be restrictions for the big vehicles.