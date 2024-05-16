GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Avian flu confirmed at three more places in Alappuzha

12,678 birds within 1-km radius of hotspots to be culled on Saturday

Published - May 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bird flu has been detected at three more places in Alappuzha.

Officials said the disease was confirmed in ducks at Kodambanadi (ward 13) in Thalavady grama panchayat and Kottemala (ward 11) in Thazhakara panchayat and chickens at a poultry farm at Punnakunnam (ward 3) in Champakulam panchayat.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places since last week, the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analysis, which tested positive for avian influenza on Thursday.

Officials said that as part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD would cull 12,678 birds, including the rest of the birds in the disease-affected duck/chicken flocks and domesticated birds, within 1-km radius of the three hotspots on Saturday. They include 4,074 birds in Thalavady, 8,304 in Thazhakara and 300 in Champakulam.

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at nine places in the district. Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. The Health department has tightened preventive measures and urged people to maintain caution. Surveillance has been strengthened within a 10-km radius of the hotspots.

.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.