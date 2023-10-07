Artificial Intelligence: National Technical Research Organisation chairman calls for increased awareness about AI to avoid misconceptions

October 07, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - KOCHI

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chairman Arun Kumar Sinha has called for increased awareness among the general public about artificial intelligence (AI) which has taken the world by storm.

Delivering the keynote address at a session at the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international hacking and cybersecurity conference, on Kochi on October 7, Mr. Sinha warned of misconceptions in the absence of such an awareness.

He batted for a separate national authority to develop and regulate the fast-emerging technology. India accounts for the largest number of UPI transactions in the global payment market.

Mr. Sinha said that special attention should be given to the security of user credentials while doing online transactions. User ID and password should be handled with care. He said that not doing so would favour online fraudsters as cyber fraud is happening around the globe, including Kerala, due to ignorance in this regard.