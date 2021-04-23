Kerala

All-party meet to discuss counting day lockdown

The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Cour that the all-party meeting scheduled on April 26 would discuss the demand for a lockdown on the counting day and the government would take a call on the issue after the meeting.

The submission was made when two writ petitions seeking a directive to the government to impose a 48-hour lockdown from May 2, the counting day in view of the surges in the COVID-19 cases came up for hearing.

The petitioners pointed out that there had been an alarming increase in the COVID-19 cases in the State after the recent Assembly elections. There had been a threefold increase in the cases after the elections. They pointed out that roadshows were undertaken by various political parties despite the Election Commission’s ban on it. No action was taken against the violators of the ban.

The court adjourned to April 27, the hearing on the petitions.

