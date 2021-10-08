Viewing the glitter from the ‘Ambari’

Rush picks up for rides on the double-decker hop-on hop-off buses

‘Ambari’, the hop-on hop-off double-decker bus, is now running to its full capacity, thanks to the effervescent and expansive Dasara illumination.

The rising popularity of Ambari impelled the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to add two more buses to the existing fleet of two in view of the ongoing festivities.

Tourists and locals are climbing up the buses and travelling on the rooftop to get the glimpse of the city that has come alive with impressive illumination. The bus is running full in the evenings.

“The response has been good. After a dull start, because of the pandemic, the Dasara season has come as an advantage. Locals and those from neighbouring districts are taking the rides,” KSTDC sources said.

Ambari is a 40-seater bus but all passengers wish to travel on the roof to experience the city. The lower AC deck that mostly used to be unoccupied is also getting passengers.

KSTDC charges ₹250 per passenger for a ride.

After facing many hitches, Ambaari had hit the road in the first week of September. It has given a new platform for experiencing and exploring the city’s heritage wonders. Ambaari’s rollout had faced hurdles since the last one-and-half years owing to the pandemic situation and lockdowns. It was formally launched in March this year.

The bus route covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace, zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters’ Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and City Railway Station.