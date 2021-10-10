Karnataka

Three held, 340 kg ganja seized

The Kalaburagi police have arrested three persons and seized 340 kg ganja. The contraband was reportedly transported from Dharmachalam in Andhra Pradesh to Kalaburagi city.

Based on a tip-off, the police team of Cyber Economic and Narcotics crimes tried to stop the vehicle of the suspects near Tawargera cross on the outskirts of the city. When the suspects did not stop the vehicle at the checkpost, the police chased it and stopped it at Belur cross.

The police arrested Akram Inamdar and Sumer Inamdar, from Latur in Maharashtra, and Mohan Methre of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district. The accused had concealed ganja packets in customised steel boxes in the vehicle.


