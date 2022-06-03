This is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India: Narayana Murthy

‘Other countries reaching a saturation point in innovation’

This is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India as the friction to access Indian ideas has reduced, said N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys Ltd., and founder & chairman, Catamaran Ventures, India, on Friday.

“Today’s leaders have a lot of responsibility, to lead by example, accountability, fairness, honesty, speed, imagination, and quick decision making,’‘ he said while delivering the keynote address at the India Global Innovation Connect, a global conference on startups, organised by Smadja & Smadja, a Switzerland-based strategic advisory firm, in partnership with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Catamaran Ventures, and Tata Digital.

Mr. Murthy further said the friction to access Indian ideas has reduced, and that other countries reaching a saturation point in innovation gave India the right opportunity to scale its ability to innovate, for itself and the world.

Over 100 speakers from India, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, the U.S., Japan, Korea, and Germany are participating in the two-day conference which began on Thursday.