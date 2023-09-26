State delegation in U.S. holds talks with RTX & Intelsat to explore partnerships 

September 26, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka government delegation led by Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil which is on a business promotion visit to the USA, held discussions on Monday about increasing trade collaborations between both the countries.

The Karnataka delegation held talks with RTX (formerly Raytheon), which is the world’s largest aerospace and defence company, Intelsat, and the U.S. India SME Council, according to an official release.

The talks with RTX, which houses the R&D centre in Bengaluru, focused on enhancing supply chain connections and considering electronics manufacturing in Karnataka. Further, both sides expressed keenness in exploring partnerships with space industry startups for technology collaborations, states the release.

Mr. Patil emphasised the need for enhancing partnerships with the government and educational institutions to nurture a talent pipeline.

In the discussions with Intelstat, the primary focus was on expanding the operational scope of the Indian subsidiary and exploring satellite sourcing opportunities from Indian space startups.

The meeting also discussed establishing a global capability centre as part of the long-term planning. In the US-India SME Council meeting which witnessed the presence of over 30 CEOs, Mr. Patil apprised about investment opportunities in Karnataka.

On the occasion, Mr. Patil was presented the Outstanding Business Promotion Award in recognition of his leadership in promoting business & investment for the development of Karnataka.

Javier Ramis, VP, Kyle Ballard, Director, Henry B. Martin (RTX), Rory Welch, VP, Claudia Diamante, Head of Product & Programme Management, Rajeev Gadre, Senior Sales Director, Ken Takagi, Director, Innovation Strategy (Intelstat), Elisha Pulivarti, CEO & President, U.S. India SME Council, Rajan Natarajan, CEO/Founder, Global Alliant and Marc Elrich, Executive for Government of Montgomery County of Maryland, were present in these meetings.