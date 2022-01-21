Siddaramaiah opposes changes in rules for deputation of IAS officers

Expressing “strong reservations” to the Centre’s proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday urging him to oppose the proposal claiming that the change in rules for central deputation of IAS officers will affect states’ administration and implementation of programmes.

In a two-page letter, Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the proposed amendments are against the “Constitution and spirit of cooperative federalism”. The NDA Government was trying to control the State Governments by exercising its control over transfer of IAS and IPS officials according to its whims and fancies, the Congress leader alleged.

The proposed amendment forrules for central deputation of IAS officers would lead to escalation of conflicts between the State and Central Governments. “How are the state Governments to implement pro-people programmes if they lose control over their officials?” the Congress leader asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said six States have already opposed the proposed amendments to the rules. The State Government should inform the Centre to discharge its functions according to the Constitution. He urged the Chief Minister to discuss the issue with the Opposition parties and inform the Centre of Karnataka’s opposition to the proposed amendments to rules.