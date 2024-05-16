Revanna gets interim bail

Four days after getting out on bail in an abduction case in which he was arrested, JD(S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna was granted interim anticipatory bail in another sexual harassment case on Thursday.

The case was the first to be registered on April 28 and transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. A former maid at the Revanna household is the complainant in the case. While Prajwal has been booked for rape in the case, Mr. Revanna has been booked for sexual harassment.

The SIT intensifying the investigation, summoned Mr. Revanna to appear before them for questioning following which Mr. Revanna approached the court. The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) granted interim bail after hearing the matter before posting the hearing to Friday afternoon. The SIT has objected to his bail petition. The interim bail will be operational only till Friday afternoon when the case will come up for hearing again.