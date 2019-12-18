Report on implementation of SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act reveals startling facts

One murder or an attempt to murder is committed against SCs and STs once in three days and one SC or ST woman is raped every two days in the State, according to the Karnataka State Annual Monitoring Report on the Implementation of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 in Karnataka.

The report, that was released in Bengaluru on Wednesday, has been collated by the Committee for Monitoring and Strengthening SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Karnataka (CMASK) and the Karnataka Dalita Mahila Vedike (KDMV) in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department of Government of Karnataka.

“It is a matter of shame that Karnataka continues to hold the top place in the rate of atrocities against SCs and STs, even according to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2017 which was released in October this year. Our monitoring committee provides more details and we are concerned that the number of crimes committed in 2018 as reported were 2,140 which amount to about 4 to 5 atrocities a day or one crime every 5 hours,” said P. Yashoda, State Convenor of CMASK and KDMV.

“There were 164 rape cases and 122 attempts to murder or murders reported during the year. That means, once in two days either one SC or ST woman was raped and at the same time once in 3 days one SC or ST person was murdered or an attempt was made,” she said.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to take the top place for the seventh year, with the highest number of cases at 163 reported during 2018. It is reported that around 33.12% cases of atrocities have remained as pending cases without any acquittal or conviction in this district.

Both in Bengaluru Urban (4) and Bengaluru Rural (7) districts, there were 11 murder or attempt to murder cases reported and Bengaluru Urban recorded 8 rapes against SC and ST women while Bengaluru Rural had 11 cases. In all, 19 rape cases were reported during the year.

This year, Mysore district with 13 rape cases has the highest number of rape cases reported during the year. Similarly, Belagavi recorded 16 murders or attempt to murder cases to stand first in the State.

Observing the performances of the courts in the State – the total number of cases disposed was 1,087 giving only 46 convictions, 874 ending up in acquittal and the rest 167 cases disposed in some other ways. The conviction rate was just 4.23%, whereas 80.40% was the acquittal rate.

‘B’ reports have decreased by 4.10% this year when compared to the past year (2015 – 16.34% and 2016 – 18.16% and 2017 – 17.52% and 2018 - 13.42 %). 10 districts have given 0% conviction and in all around 1205 cases have remained as un-disposed/pending cases; that is nearly 68.81% of cases, during the year 2018.

“Only 11 districts have conducted the mandatory 4 district level meetings of District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings in 2018 as per the rule. The remaining districts have conducted either 2 or 3 meetings or just one meeting. Similarly,at the state level – the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee has not conducted any meetings during the year and thus has failed miserably in its duties and responsibilities as it was supposed to conduct just two SVMC meetings in a year which is mandatory,” Ms Yashoda added.

The report suggests establishing of Special Courts in all the 30 districts of Karnataka and submitted other recommendations to the Chief Minister, who is the Chairperson of State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (SVMC), Karnataka, under Rule 16 (1) (i) of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, (Amended Act 2015) and Rules 1995 (Amended Rules 2016).