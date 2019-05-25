Prison inmates to stage plays at theatre festival

The inmates of Central Prison, Mysuru, and those who were released from the prison after serving their sentences will stage plays at a theatre fest to be held at Kuvempu Rangamandir in Shivamogga city from May 29 to 31.

The event is organised by the district administration, Rangayana, Shivamogga, and Sankalpa theatre troupe. On May 29, the play Sangya-Balya will be staged. On May 30, Jathegiruvanu Chandira will be staged. On May 31, Ranga Sangeetha, a programme based on theatre songs will be held. It will be followed by screening of Karagruha Rangabhoomi, a documentary by P. Sheshadri on activities related to theatre in prison. The artists will also interact with the audience later. The programme will commence on all the three days at 6.30 p.m.

Hulugappa Kattimani, director, Sankalpa theatre troupe, said on Friday that 28 inmates and 15 who were released would perform in the fest. The troupe is providing training in theatre to the inmates in Karnataka since 1997, he added.

The poster for the fest was released by K.A. Dayanand, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion. K.C. Divyashree, Superintendent of Central Prison, Shivamogga, was present.