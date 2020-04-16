Penalty for spitting in public places

Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya has warned the people of imposing a fine upto ₹1,000 if they are caught spitting in public places.
As per the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the district, spitting in public places have been banned, hence those violating the rule will be fined and action will be taken against them.
The public places include bus stand, railway station, parks, libraries, hospitals, schools, and colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.