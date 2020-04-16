Penalty for spitting in public places

Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya has warned the people of imposing a fine upto ₹1,000 if they are caught spitting in public places.

As per the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the district, spitting in public places have been banned, hence those violating the rule will be fined and action will be taken against them.

The public places include bus stand, railway station, parks, libraries, hospitals, schools, and colleges.