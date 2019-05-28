Ordinance to provide jobs for 1998 KPSC batch candidates

The State Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance for providing employment to 28 candidates who were denied the opportunity to join gazetted probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts in 2005-06 on their selection in the 1998 batch of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) owing to alleged irregularities in recruitment.

The decision was taken following the direction of the High Court of Karnataka to the State government to provide jobs as the candidates were not involved in the irregularities in recruitment themselves.

At the Cabinet meeting on Monday, presided by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, it was decided not to remove from service or demote any KAS officer, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. “The Cabinet has decided to implement the Karnataka Civil Services (Protection of Service of Persons appointed in pursuance to final selection list Published by Selection authority) Ordinance, 2019,” he said.

The KPSC had called applications for 382 KAS posts in 1998 and conducted interviews for selection of candidates in 2000. Following irregularities in recruitment, the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal directed the government to evaluate the answer scripts. Later, the Criminal Investigation Department conducted an investigation.

All 28 candidates who were denied jobs then will be asked to join the service and their cadre/job designation will be given taking into account the service they would have rendered till now. However, there is no clarity on payment of arrears for all these years. Mr. Gowda said the government has also decided to take measures to ensure job protection to all who joined the service in 2005-06.

University and airport

The Cabinet also decided to carve out Raichur University from Gulbarga University. The colleges in Raichur and Yadgir districts will come under the new university, which will also be set up by promulgating an ordinance.

To establish a no-frills airport in Hassan, RITES, a consultancy agency, has been asked to prepare a detailed project report. Based on the DPR, a joint venture company comprising investments of the Civil Aviation Ministry and the State government will be established, Mr. Gowda said.