Karnataka

One more SSLC topper emerges, now from Moodbidri

Sujnan R. Shetty

Sujnan R. Shetty  

Yet another Class 10 student, of Alva’s English Medium High School in Moodbidri, has scored cent percent marks in all the subjects after the re-evaluation of two papers, thus becoming one more among the State toppers now.

When the results were announced on April 30, Sujnan R. Shetty had scored 623 out of the total 625 marks. There was shortage of one mark each for a perfect score in Kannada and English.

When the re-evaluation results were announced on Thursday, he had scored full marks in both the subjects, thus scoring a total 625 marks.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, on Friday announced ₹2 lakh incentive to Mr. Shetty for this feat. His father, Ramesh Shetty, is the principal of Alva’s Pre-University College and mother, Arathi Shetty, is a homemaker.

