NABARD set to push two more weavers’ clusters in Karnataka

In a bid to improve the livelihood of weavers in Karnataka, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is set to identify weavers’ clusters in Bagalkot and Tumakuru districts for financial assistance to producers’ organisations.

While it is already working on clusters in Shivamogga, Dharwad, Udupi, Mandya, and Gadag districts, the financial assistance is being extended to clusters in Bagalkot and Tumakuru districts. Among those receiving support for revival from NABARD are Kodiyala saris in Mandya, Udupi saris, Pattada Anchu saris in Gadag, Kasuti, Gudarpatti and quilting products in Dharwad and natural dye fabric production in Shivamogga.

“Once the clusters are identified, we want to support producers’ organisations through capacity building and design development among other things,” NABARD chief general manager Niraj Kumar Verma told reporters here on Monday. “Each organisation could receive between ₹50 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. Budget to support the organisations is not a constraint.”

Stating that NABARD is also engaging with the State government in the project, he said that six such projects have been supported already. “The support scheme is not rigid and it will be tuned in to suit different needs.”

Explaining the cluster development, Mr. Verma said that besides handlooms, NABARD was supporting the traditional toys sector too, and that the scheme aimed at overall development of the cluster.

Meanwhile, as part of the marketing initiative, NABARD will hold a virtual global meet, focusing on the North America region on August 15 to promote Karnataka weaves . As part of National Handloom Day on Monday, an exhibition of handloom products has been organised through the week at the K.G. Road office.