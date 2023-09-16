Minister calls for eye estimation survey to assess crop loss in Kalaburagi district

September 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in charge, directed the officials to conduct an eye estimation survey to assess crop loss due to scanty rainfall during the current Kharif season.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of various departments to review the drought situation here on Saturda, Mr. Kharge ordered a survey of both agriculture and horticulture crop loss in the district. Considering the deficit rainfall recorded across the Kalaburagi district in August month, the district has been declared as drought-hit.

Drinking water scarcity

Mr. Kharge also directed the officials to take measures to mitigate scarcity of drinking water in rural areas and to ensure adequate stocks of fodder for cattle. He said the State government will release funds to take up drought relief works.

Samad Patel, Joint Director for Agriculture Department, explained that the farmers in the district have sown 8.65 lakh hectares against the targeted area of 8.87 lakh hectares. He said that the farmers in the districts have faced challenges of rain variability this kharif season, as the district recorded 47% shortage of rainfall during the crucial month of June. In July, the district recorded 93% excess rainfall which fell to 84% shortage in August. The first half of September also recorded 43% shortage of rainfall. As a result there will be decline in crop yield as standing crops have withered, which will also impact the productivity of the crop, Mr. Patel added.

149 villages

Collecting the ground reports on the availability of drinking water in rural places, Mr. Kharge said that around 149 villages across Kalaburagi district may face water shortage. He also directed the officials to provide drinking water through tankers. Mr. Kharge strictly warned officials that there should be not even a single case of gastroenteritis in the district due to consumption of contaminated water.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena said that the officials of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Health Department have jointly organized awareness programmes to educate people about the importance of safe drinking water and its benefits.

Mr. Kharge directed the officials to be prepared for providing adequate drinking water in urban areas too. He asked the officials of the concerned department to dig new borewells, if necessary. He directed the City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil to prepare stormwater drains to alleviate the problems of flooding during the rainy season.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum was present.