Mega Buddhism conversion event planned in October: RPI leader

Republican Party of India State president M. Venkataswamy has said a mega event of lakhs of people embracing Buddhism will be held in Bengaluru on October 14 to pay tribute to the architect of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Hassan district unit of Vishwa Buddha Dhamma Sangha on Sunday, Mr. Venkataswamy said Dr. Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism along with five lakh people on October 14, 1956. “To mark the 65th anniversary of the event, we are organising a mega event in Bengaluru on the day, where 10 lakh people will embrace Buddhism,” he said.

Dr. Ambedkar, on resigning from the Central Cabinet in 1951, had made a statement that he did not wish to continue in Hindu religion as it did not allow women to have rights on a par with men. Five years later, he held a mega rally with his supporters and accepted Buddhism. “If Dr. Ambedkar could mobilise five lakh people to accept Buddhism in those days, it will not be difficult for us to organise 10 lakh people now. At least 50,000 people from Hassan should attend the mega rally.”

He added that the event would be non-political.