Karnataka

KIMS doctors taste success with plasma therapy

The medical team that performed plasma therapy.

The medical team that performed plasma therapy.   | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

COVID-19 patient’s condition had turned to normal from critical

In a first, the doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (KIMS) have tasted success with plasma therapy on a COVID-19 patient in Hubballi.

Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani and Medical Superintendent Arunkumar C. told presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday that the patient’s condition had turned to normal from critical.

Dr. Ramalingappa said that the 65-year-old male patient (P-2170) was on oxygen support when they began plasma therapy on May 28. “We counselled the other COVID patients who have been discharged from the hospital. A 63-year-old male from Hubballi (P-373) agreed to donate plasma for treatment. We took the help of Dr. RB Patil Cancer Institute at Navanagar, Hubballi, for extraction of plasma. Subsequently 200ml of plasma was given twice to the patient and he started showing signs of recovery.”

The patient responded well to the therapy and his condition had improved drastically.

To a query, Dr. Ramalingappa clarified that plasma therapy was not the first line of treatment and would be given to only specific cases of moderate to severe symptoms. The doctors were contemplating to administer the same on severe cases from other districts. “But we need donors and that’s why we are trying to counsel the cured patients.”

He clarified that regular observation would be done of both the donor and receiver.

