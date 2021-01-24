Illegal mining will not be entertained: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has instructed all deputy commissioners to stop all illegal mining activities in their districts.

Speaking to media persons at Shivamogga helipad, the CM said he had instructed officers not to allow illegal mining anywhere. “I have not said illegal mining will be regularised. Those into mining have to seek permission with all relevant documents. The officers concerned will inspect the spot and take further action as per law. Illegal activities will not be entertained,” he said.

There are reports of illegal mining in different places in the State. “The mining in Baby Betta in Mandya district could impact KRS dam. I have instructed the officers to stop illegal mining immediately,” he said.

Further, he said development works required jelly and sand. However, the extraction and transportation should be as per law. “I have instructed officers not to trouble people who have been extracting the materials adopting traditional methods, not harming the environment,” he said.

The CM said the officers would be held responsible if there were any illegal mining.s