Governor collects stone blocks for Hanuman temple in Gujarat

Governor Vajubhai Vala paid a visit to Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district on Sunday and collected two brick-sized stone blocks from Anjanadri Hill for laying foundation for a Hanuman Temple at his native village in Anand district of Gujarat.
The Governor arrived by helicopter from Bengaluru and landed at a temporary helipad developed for his visit on Anegundi Ground from where he used a car to reach the holy Anjanadri Hill which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.
As per information provided by Koppal Assistant Commissioner Narayan Reddy, Mr. Vala offered puja to two brick-sized stone blocks before collecting them. Considering Mr. Vala’s age and his inability to climb the 525 steps to reach the summit of the holly hill, the administration had made arrangements at the foothill for him to offer the puja.
Later, the Governor said that the stones would be used for laying the foundation for Hanuman Temple at his native place in Gujarat’s Anand district.
“The number of Hanuman devotees is almost equal to that of Ram devotees. This Anjanadri Hill is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and I am taking these stones for laying the foundation for Hanuman Temple to be built at my native place in Gujarat,” he said.
Lok Sabha Member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, legislator Pranna Munavalli, Inspector-General of Police (Ballari) M. Nanjundaswamy, Deputy Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Superintendent of Police T. Sridhar and a few BJP leaders were present.
