HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GESCOM supplying seven hours of power to farm pump sets

November 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

After several protests and demands by famers and farmers’ organisations, officials of Gulbarga Electricity Company (GESCOM) in Yadgir have provided uninterrupted power to farm pump sets.

The district is reeling under drought as out of six taluks of its two have been declared severely drought-hit and the remaining four taluks have been declared as moderately drought-hit.  

The State government and district administration has been prepared to conduct surveys of crop losses owing to drought. But, it failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to farm pump sets through which majority of farmers were drawing water from two major rivers like Krishna and Bhima and other water resources such as lakes and streams.

When the power problem emerged, the farmers who were expecting good yield started worrying about how to protect standing crops such cotton, sugarcane, red gram, green chilli and paddy and therefore, have started urging the State government to provide power uninterruptedly to the farm pump sets ensuring they would not face crop losses due to shortage of power.

Farmers held protests in the district and submitted memorandums to the in charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and GESCOM officials. Due to the collective efforts by the farmers, the State government had decided to extend a helping hand and thus, GESCOM officials provided electricity to farm pump sets.

“We are now providing power for seven hours in a day in two slabs. One is from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another one is from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., enabling farmers to water their crops,” Raghavendra, Executive Engineer of GESCOM, has said.

The farmers welcomed the decision of GESOM and expressed that this will help them protect crops. “We survived owing to the decision taken by the GESCOM. We hope that we will get a good yield that too under drought situation,” Channappa Anegundi, farmers’ leader, has said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / farms / arable farming / electricity production and distribution / Agriculture / drought / water / environmental issues / water (natural resource) / rivers and waterfalls / Gulbarga

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.