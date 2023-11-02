HamberMenu
Former director of IISc Balaram defends Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour a week remark

2,320 students graduate during the first convocation ceremony at Maharani Cluster University 

November 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Padmanabhan Balaram defended N.R. Narayana Murthy’s remark about youngsters working 70 hours a week while delivering his commencement address at the first convocation ceremony of Maharani Cluster University on Thursday. 

Philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy was also present during the ceremony. Both Mr. Balaram and Ms. Murthy received honorary doctorates during the convocation. 

“I must say, because Dr. Sudha Murthy is on the dias, you hear lots of discussion about what Mr. Narayan Murthy said a few days ago. I think it’s been vastly misinterpreted. There is in fact no substitute for hard work in taking individuals forward. And individuals must work hard. How they do it is their own responsibility.”

Ms. Murthy, in her speech, reiterated the importance of hard work.

Of the total 2,320 students who passed out, 1,527 were undergraduate students, and 793 postgraduates from the schools of language, humanities, commerce, science, and home science. While 29 students received gold medals, 59 students received rank certificates from Governor of Karnataka, Thawaarchand Gehlot.  

Nandhini S., a BSc biochemistry gold medallist, was joined by her son and mother during the convocation. “I got married a year ago. My husband and my parents have been supportive throughout,” she said. While her father is an auto driver and her husband is a manager at a private company, Nandhini now wishes to pursue an IT job.   

Another topper, Desu V. Sai Srilakshmi Mrudula, a BCom gold medallist said, “I am shocked and happy to be getting this gold medal after a year of completing my graduation (because of Covid).  She is currently jointly pursuing MCom and MCA with a specialisation in finance and accounting.

