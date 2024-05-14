GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dy. CM presents ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh to SSLC toppers from govt. schools

Published - May 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday presented cheques for ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively, to two government high school students who secured first and third place in the SSLC exams.

The cash prizes were presented to Ankita and Navneet, who secured first and third place, respectively, when they called on him at his residence in Bengaluru along with their parents and teachers on his invitation. Ankita is a student of government school in Mudhol of Bagalkot district and Navneeth is a student of government school in Mandya.

“I was delighted and proud to see Ankita, a student of government high school, scoring 625/625 in SSLC. The students and teachers in our government schools are very capable. I congratulate Ankita and her parents for this achievement,” he said.

Planning more schools

He said his aim was to develop “world class Karnataka Public Schools” to benefit students in rural areas. “We are planning to build these schools using CSR funds from corporates. We will hold a meeting to build these schools once the Lok Sabha elections are over. Construction of 20 schools in Ramanagara district has already commenced and the scheme will be rolled out to the entire State soon,” he said. 

