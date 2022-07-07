Cyber frauds use BBMP chief’s ID to operate gift card scam

After targetting a high court judge and Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, fraudsters have now used the BBMP Chief Commissioner’s name to run an Amazon gift-card scam.

Nagesh K, Deputy Chief Information officer of BBMP IT cell, filed a complaint with the central division of cyber crime police on Thursday, stating that the accused not only used BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath’s name and his photo as his WhatsApp display picture but also communicated with Mr. Nath’s friend recommending him to buy an Amazon gift card. He also shared the link to make the purchases.

This is the most common form of cyber fraud that misuse the names of VIPs to cheat people, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the cyber crime police are trying to track down the accused through the mobile number he was using as the BBMP commissioner.

Meanwhile, the the BBMP Commissioner himself took to Twitter to address the incident and warn officers and citizens against the cyber fraud.