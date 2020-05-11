COVID-19: first flight to Bengaluru carrying stranded Indians arrives in KIA

An Air India flight from London carrying Indians stuck abroad landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday morning.

There were 323 passengers in the flight and all of them were screened at the airport. Later they were transported in BMTC buses to quarantine facilities identified by authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural district P N Ravindra told The Hindu that all the passengers have been sent to designated hotels for quarantine. One hotel is located in Yeshwanthpur and other one in Whitefield.

“The flight landed around 4.45 a.m. There were 323 adults and 3 infants in the flight. All of them were screened at the airport. No one showed any symptom of COVID-19 during the screening. They will stay in the identified hotels for 14 days and have to bear the accommodation cost,” Mr. Ravindra said.

Amit Sachdeva, a passenger said in a tweet, “Reached Bengaluru safely. Thanks for all the arrangements. Warm welcome extended by Bengaluru airport staff, immaculate planning and execution by them.”

It was the first flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to arrive at Bengaluru. Airport sources said the Air India flight had planned stopover at Delhi Airport before reaching Bengaluru.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) provided 20 non AC buses to ferry passengers. “To maintain social distance, only 20 passengers were allowed to travel in each bus,” said an official