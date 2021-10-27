City road conditions dominate review meeting of Bengaluru South Assembly

The poor condition of roads was the main discussion point during the review meeting of areas under Bengaluru South Assembly segment.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is yet to complete laying drinking water pipelines, while Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) is yet to complete laying 11 kV lines underground.

Chairing the meeting along with Bengaluru South MLA M. Krishnappa, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed officials of Bescom, BWSSB, BMRCL and BBMP to coordinate to better solve issues related to road repair, pothole filling and other development works, besides ensuring it is all completed in a time-bound manner.

A press release said BWSSB officials were directed to submit proof of work completed to the BBMP, based on which road repair works could be drawn up. Legal action would be initiated against non-compliant officials.

The release also said that if roads are damaged, the civic officials have been directed to ascertain if the same was under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). If under DLP, the contractors should be asked to take up repair works.

To avoid drainage from entering the stormwater drains, the civic chief directed BBMP and BWSSB to jointly conduct awareness drives among citizens about lakes getting polluted.

Inspecting Bannerghatta Road (stretch between NICE Road and Meenakshi Temple) and Gottigere Road, civic officials were directed to take up asphalting work immediately.

K-100 review

Later, Mr. Gupta, accompanied by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, inspected the K-100 stormwater being developed as a water way at a cost of ₹175 crore under the Chief Minister Navanagarothana project.

While inflow of sewage into the drain has been stopped and BWSSB had provided separate sewage lines, cleaning of 6-km of the 9.2-km drain has been completed. The cleaning of the remaining 3.2-km drain is in progress.