BSNL asked to improve services in rural areas

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna instructed officers of BSNL to improve services in rural areas, as the delivery of government services was dependant on phone connectivity. He met them in Hassan on Saturday.

The BSNL has approval to put up 23 new towers. There is a need for another 160 in the district. BSNL has to improve its network in elephant-affected areas of Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the distribution of foodgrain and other services were dependant on the network. People had been facing difficulties because of network issues. He instructed BSNL officers to conduct a village-wise survey to check the network.

Railway works

Mr. Girish instructed Railway Officers to complete the construction of the flyover on Hassan-Mysuru Road as per schedule as problems related to land acquisition had been cleared.

Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna said the quality of the work should not be compromised. Earlier, a portion of the structure being constructed had collapsed. The officer should take proper measures necessary to ensure the quality of the structure.

Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy suggested that trains on Hassan-Sakleshpur line stop at Alurwhere a station had been built long ago.

Officers of the BSNL and South Western Railways attended the meeting.