Bengaluru city continues to record highest dengue cases

Although the State Health Department has recorded a sudden dengue outbreak at Jeppu in Mangaluru in the last fortnight, Bengaluru city continues to record the highest number of positive cases. With 3,393 positive cases recorded in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike areas alone, the overall number of positive cases in the districts (2,160 — other than Bengaluru) is far lower than the State capital’s figure.

The State health officials have observed a strange trend this year. While an outbreak has been recorded at Jeppu in Dakshina Kannada district with 100 cases, they have recorded an increase in the number of dengue positive cases in four districts of Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, and Tumkuru compared to the numbers reported in the corresponding period last year. However, the highest number of cases in the State has been reported from Bengaluru city.

Dakshina Kannada, which has recorded the highest number of 482 cases among districts other than Bengaluru, is followed by Shivamogga (240), Haveri (156), Kalaburagi (134), and Hassan (114).

“Although the numbers are not huge this year in the four districts of Chamarajanagar (81), Chitradurga (74), Kalaburagi (134), and Tumkuru (30), they are higher than those reported there last year. So, we have taken up a special awareness drive in these districts. Even in Jeppu, where we have recorded an outbreak, the recorded number is 100 cases. It is a strange trend this year,” said S. Sajjan Shetty, State Joint Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. Reiterating that only three confirmed dengue deaths have been recorded this year, Dr. Shetty said: “Although 13 deaths owing to suspected dengue had been reported, the State Death Audit Committee has confirmed that only three of the 13 can be attributed to dengue.”

BBMP Chief Health Officer B.K. Vijendra attributed the dengue spurt in the city to intermittent rains and resultant waterlogging. “We have identified 36 high risk wards where dengue cases are on the rise and have intensified preventive measures and awareness campaigns here,” he said.

Attributing the spurt to the huge surge in density of mosquito population, Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said for every 10 reported confirmed dengue cases, over a 100 go unreported. “We are noticing a cycle every two-three years. Last year, there was a surge in H1N1 cases and this year it is dengue,” he said.

Other infections too

Apart from dengue, the State is also under the grip of various viral ailments including viral fever, viral arthritis, upper respiratory tract infections, seasonal influenza and Influenza A (H1N1).

Hospitals are getting patients with symptoms that resemble dengue signs. While several private hospitals are reporting shortage of beds, government hospitals are recording full bed occupancy. This is a common scenario in most hospitals for the past one month, said a senior doctor from Tumkuru district hospital.

“We are seeing at least 10 patients every day with viral fever and dengue-like symptoms and the number of patients who need admissions is increasing. We have admitted over 50 patients for viral fever and suspected dengue in the last one week,” said another doctor from Chitradurga.