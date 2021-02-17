‘Anti-Love Jihad law in next Assembly session’

BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Vijayapura on Wednesday that an anti-Love Jihad law will be introduced in the next Assembly session in the State.

Governments in Uttar Pradesh and other States have successfully introduced the law. “We will bring in a similar law that will protect innocent Hindu girls from being cheated by cunning youth of other faiths,” Mr. Kateel said in a party workers rally. He said that the government was preparing the draft bill.

He said that the fund collection drive for the Ayodhya temple will continue though there has been criticism from leaders like Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy. They don’t understand that the Ayodhya temple trust was created by the Supreme Court. They don’t have any regard for the Supreme Court or the law of the land. That is why they criticise noble acts like the construction of the Ram Mandir, he said.