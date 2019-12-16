Another wild elephant electrocuted in Mandya

Yet another wild elephant has died of electrocution in the district near Malavalli.

The tusker, aged about 10, was found dead at an agricultural field belonging to Shivalinge Gowda of H. Basapura, near Halaguru near Malavalli, on Sunday evening, said the forest and police officials.

According to the officials, the tusker had come from Muthathi or other forest areas of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food, probably five days back, and came in contact with live electric cables illegally erected around the farmland.

The animal collapsed and died because of heavy flow of electricity. But, no one informed the Forest Department about the death, added the officials.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when the forest personnel were patrolling in the area.

Following an investigation, which proved that Mr. Gowda’s son had illegally erected the electric fence to protect ragi crop, the officials arrested S. Kiran.

Second case

A similar incident was reported on December 10 when an elephant died of electrocution near D. Halasahalli near Halauguru. These villages are located close to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, which are elephant corridors.

Wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists have expressed concern over the frequent deaths of elephants. They expressed disappointment over the villagers installing illegal electric fences, which lead to the deaths of elephants.

The environmentalists have stressed the immediate need for protecting wild animals.

The police and forest officials said that they would probe the death of the tusker and initiate action against the farmer.