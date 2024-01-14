Ambulance services launched for tribal hamlets around Bandipur

January 14, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

In a move that will benefit hundreds of people in villages and tribal hamlets surrounding Bandipur, the Forest Department has launched ambulance services to cater to the needy.

Two ambulances that are equipped with the required amenities have been procured on a rental basis by the Forest Department and they will cater to the local community.

The services were officially flagged off on Saturday by Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad and the initiative has been sponsored by the Bandipur Tiger Conservation Foundation. The ambulance services will be available on call on a 24x7 basis and cater to nearly scores of villages abutting Bandipur, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

He said hitherto the people of these villages had to hire a taxi or in extreme cases where the terrain was rugged, the patients had to be carried for some distance before being shifted to vehicles. But the ambulance service will now be available on call and will provide services from their doors to the nearest primary health centre, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

While one ambulance is earmarked for Mangala area, the other ambulance is reserved to cater to patients in Maddur colony area. Villages including Kaniyanapura Colony, Karemala Colony, Aadine Kaneve Colony, Chennikatte, Jakali, Bachalli, Ellchetti, Mangala etc will be covered by the ambulance operating in Mangala area. The ambulance covering Maddur area will cater to Berambadi, Hongalli Chemallipura and surrounding areas like Navilugudi colony, Mukti colony, Gopalapura, Kaggaladi Hundi etc.

The decision to sponsor ambulances stemmed from an interaction meeting with the local communities who complained about the difficulty in reaching the nearest Primary Health Centre for treatment, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar. Apart from the ambulances, the authorities will also ensure that two nurses – one in each ambulance - are present during the transportation of the patients. The ambulances have been hired and will cost around ₹70,000 per month.

Mr.Ramesh Kumar said a consultative meeting with 25 tribal leaders from around Bandipur was also held recently to elicit their feedback and take up development works for their welfare.

Tribal welfare projects

There are 53 tribal hamlets around Bandipur and the forest department has earmarked ₹1.25 crore for welfare of tribal people around the tiger reserve. The amount will be spent on skill development and other activities to make them economically self-sufficient, said Mr.Ramesh Kumar.

Lantana craft making is one initiative which is underway while sponsoring agricultural development activities like getting the fields ploughed, distribution of seeds and fertilisers, honey bee box distribution to encourage them to take up apiculture etc are underway. This apart the tribals are ensured of LPG gas connection and cylinder distribution so that their dependence on firewood is reduced which in turn will help prevent tree felling.

In addition, Bandipur Green scholarship has also been launched to encourage tribal students who fare well in academics. RO for drinking water has been installed while training is imparted to tribals in driving, tailoring, and taking up competitive examinations, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.