‘Ambedkar embraced Buddhism as last resort’

Former Union Minister and Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism as a last resort since he believed that the empowerment of Dalits and downtrodden was not possible within the folds of Hinduism.

Presiding over the 63rd anniversary of the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Divas at Buddha Vihar on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge said Dr. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism because it allowed people to live with equality and mutual respect, and also urged people to follow the ideologies of Lord Buddha.

Buddhism is a complete religion that ensures peace, love, kindness and brotherhood, Mr. Kharge said and added that Buddhism was one of the best ways to achieve harmony in society. The philosophy of Buddhism is as relevant today as ever in the era of violence, he said. Mr. Kharge called upon the Dalits and oppressed sections to educate and organise themselves against injustice and untouchability.

Writer Lakshmipathy Kolar delivered the Dhamma Pravachana.