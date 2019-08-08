J&K’s identity taken away, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was not allowed to go out of the Srinagar airport on Thursday, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for taking away their identity.

He accused the Centre of “destroying and mercilessly massacring J&K”.

“Jammu and Kashmir people are not allowed to raise their voice. As long as I am outside and not behind bars, I will speak on behalf of the people of Kashmir and all the regions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister should bow down and apologise to each person in the State because they have finished Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Azad told presspersons at the Delhi airport after he was sent back by an evening flight.

The Opposition leader, accompanied by J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, had reached Srinagar at 11.30 a.m. but was not allowed to go out to his party office.

The former chief minister of J&K had convened a meeting of party leaders in Srinagar to assess the situation after the dilution of Article 370 and the removal of special status.

“Where did the food come from? Everyone has been paid to eat food. BJP has first destroyed the whole country and now they have done the same with the State,” he said. His comments, made on Wednesday, were a reference to the photograph of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval having food with locals in the State.