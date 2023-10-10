HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K’s Shopian

There were no reports of any casualties so far

October 10, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there. File. (for Representational purpose only)

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there. File. (for Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.