JEE-Advanced results 2024 declared, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone secures top rank

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female

Updated - June 09, 2024 10:21 am IST

Published - June 09, 2024 10:00 am IST

PTI
Aspirants leave after appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (Advance) at an examination centre. File.

Aspirants leave after appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (Advance) at an examination centre. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

To check the results, students can login with their details on https://jeeadv.ac.in/

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the exam this time, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. Her all India rank is 7.

Other candidates in top 10 are: Aditya (IIT Delhi zone), Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone), Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Maadras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

